IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

  • Now Playing

    Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk

    00:45

  • ‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

    02:33

  • How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults

    04:24

  • How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

    03:43

  • Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows

    02:29

  • Tips to save on gifts and deal with travel hassles this season

    06:01

  • Budget-friendly shopping tips to save you money this Thanksgiving

    05:02

  • Zuckerberg announces Meta will lay off more than 11k employees

    02:56

  • Single winning ticket for $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold in California

    02:23

  • How to save as you spend this holiday season

    04:31

  • Why now is the time to buy your Thanksgiving turkey

    03:43

  • Midterms could come down to one issue: Paying your bills

    02:37

  • Powerball numbers finally revealed: Check your tickets!

    02:44

  • Tips to managing holiday finances from a money expert | Consumer Confidential

    04:29

  • Best money-saving tips for the holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:45

  • What to know about holiday sales before you buy | Consumer Confidential

    04:42

  • How to avoid holiday travel hassles | Consumer Confidential

    04:58

  • How to save on food this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    04:10

  • Powerball grows to $1.9 billion after no winner in Saturday drawing

    03:58

TODAY

Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

03:42

With the holidays around the corner, demand for cruises is on the rise again after consumer confidence dipped during the pandemic. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on how to find the best deals.Nov. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk

    00:45

  • ‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

    02:33

  • How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults

    04:24

  • How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

    03:43

  • Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows

    02:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All