Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

- Now Playing
Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season03:42
- UP NEXT
Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk00:45
‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy02:33
How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults04:24
How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores03:43
Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows02:29
Tips to save on gifts and deal with travel hassles this season06:01
Budget-friendly shopping tips to save you money this Thanksgiving05:02
Zuckerberg announces Meta will lay off more than 11k employees02:56
Single winning ticket for $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold in California02:23
How to save as you spend this holiday season04:31
Why now is the time to buy your Thanksgiving turkey03:43
Midterms could come down to one issue: Paying your bills02:37
Powerball numbers finally revealed: Check your tickets!02:44
Tips to managing holiday finances from a money expert | Consumer Confidential04:29
Best money-saving tips for the holiday season | Consumer Confidential24:45
What to know about holiday sales before you buy | Consumer Confidential04:42
How to avoid holiday travel hassles | Consumer Confidential04:58
How to save on food this holiday season | Consumer Confidential04:10
Powerball grows to $1.9 billion after no winner in Saturday drawing03:58
- Now Playing
Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season03:42
- UP NEXT
Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk00:45
‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy02:33
How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults04:24
How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores03:43
Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows02:29
Play All
Play All