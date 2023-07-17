IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists
03:57
Now Playing
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
UP NEXT
How to spot ‘beige flags’ in your relationships
05:09
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?
03:39
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Copied
How do you grow if you’re feeling stuck in your current job? LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth joins TODAY to break down one of the top qualities employers are looking for in job candidates, including suggestions like embracing change and being a lifelong learner.July 17, 2023
‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists
03:57
Now Playing
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
UP NEXT
How to spot ‘beige flags’ in your relationships
05:09
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?
03:39
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs