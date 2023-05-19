Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
This year, spring arrived up to three weeks early in Southern states — and that brought along rough allergy symptoms for millions. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar shares ways to find relief and how long it could last.May 19, 2023
