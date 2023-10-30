IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna's November book pick is a 'dazzling' international debut

  • Hoda & Jenna share pics of their family Halloween costumes

    02:48

  • 6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

    04:46

  • 4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How this LA Chargers rookie is repaying his mom for her sacrifices

    03:38

  • Barry Manilow to host NBC holiday special

    00:43

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl set to release extended edition of memoir

    00:25

  • ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ breaks weekend box office records

    01:09

  • Celeb Halloween costumes: See Adele, Keke Palmer, Hoda Kotb

    01:09

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals November 2023 book club pick

    01:52

  • A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

    03:08

  • New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

    05:39

  • Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry

    00:21

  • Kansas City Chiefs have not lost with Taylor Swift in attendance

    04:26

  • Chris Stapleton talks new album, emotional Super Bowl national anthem performance

    07:57

  • 'Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead at 54

    03:07

  • Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

    06:14

  • It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

    04:16

  • Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

    05:39

  • Is it ok to ask neighbor to tone down Halloween lawn display?

    04:07

Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

04:48

To gear up for the New York City Marathon, Sheinelle Jones goes for a run with internet sensation Kate Mackz, known as The Running Interviewer, who opens up to Sheinelle about how she created her own career path, fusing running and storytelling.Oct. 30, 2023

  • Hoda & Jenna share pics of their family Halloween costumes

    02:48

  • 6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

    04:46

  • 4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How this LA Chargers rookie is repaying his mom for her sacrifices

    03:38

  • Barry Manilow to host NBC holiday special

    00:43

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl set to release extended edition of memoir

    00:25

  • ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ breaks weekend box office records

    01:09

  • Celeb Halloween costumes: See Adele, Keke Palmer, Hoda Kotb

    01:09

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals November 2023 book club pick

    01:52

  • A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

    03:08

  • New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

    05:39

  • Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry

    00:21

  • Kansas City Chiefs have not lost with Taylor Swift in attendance

    04:26

  • Chris Stapleton talks new album, emotional Super Bowl national anthem performance

    07:57

  • 'Friends’ star Matthew Perry found dead at 54

    03:07

  • Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

    06:14

  • It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

    04:16

  • Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

    05:39

  • Is it ok to ask neighbor to tone down Halloween lawn display?

    04:07

Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped

Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims

Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll

New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

Halloween safety for children and adults

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Your Halloween candy questions answered

These are the must-have toys for kids this holiday

Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness

Pet health: Tips for Halloween, cold weather, and more

Hoda & Jenna share pics of their family Halloween costumes

Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Jacques Torres shows how to make chocolate Halloween treats

Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

Is it ok to ask neighbor to tone down Halloween lawn display?

Hoda and Jenna share hilarious stories of being ‘shushed’ on flights

Hoda and Jenna share how they embarrass their kids

Jenna shares self-care products inspired by ‘How to Say Babylon’

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Try this crispy chicken cutlet with a savory woodland salad

Ree Drummond shares 2 oven-baked pasta recipes

Inside Joyva’s family-owned candy factory that spans generations

Pasta with rustic oven meatballs: Get Ree Drummond’s recipe!