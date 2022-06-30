IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03
  • Now Playing

    How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

    00:44

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • 90% of Americans traveling by car during July Fourth holiday

    01:40

  • The truth behind ‘buy now, pay later’: Is it boosting your credit?

    04:44

  • Tips for applying for a job in this historically tight labor market

    04:24

  • What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

    04:33

  • Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips

    04:34

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

    03:18

  • Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

    00:29

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

    05:08

  • Critics argue Biden’s gas tax holiday could make inflation worse

    02:35

  • Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen

    04:06

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • House hacking trend has owners renting out their lawn, pool, more

    04:55

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

TODAY

How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

03:22

As inflation continues to grow, consumers are on the hunt for a good bargain but may find that coupons are harder to find than in the past. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on lesser-known tips for customers searching for new ways to save.June 30, 2022

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03
  • Now Playing

    How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

    00:44

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • 90% of Americans traveling by car during July Fourth holiday

    01:40

  • The truth behind ‘buy now, pay later’: Is it boosting your credit?

    04:44

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All