IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 Steals & Deals: Up to 85% off Barefoot Dreams, handbags, more Mother’s Day gifts

Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans
April 17, 202402:01

  • Escaped circus elephant runs loose through Montana streets

    02:23

  • How Paris is preparing to host its first Olympics in 100 years

    06:18

  • Trillions of cicadas to appear in first double emergence in 200 years

    03:01

  • US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

    02:31

  • Pregnant cruise passenger airlifted amid medical emergency

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Boeing whistleblower details concerns over 787 jets

    02:47

  • First seven jurors seated for Donald Trump's criminal trial

    02:32

  • Tornadoes rip across Midwest as severe storm moves East

    02:48

  • 5 hidden gem destinations to book for your next summer getaway

    03:32

  • LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks

    04:59

  • 2 missing Kansas women may have been killed amid custody battle

    01:55

  • Testing the water: How Paris is preparing the Seine for Olympics

    02:22

  • Psychological report demands social media platforms protect kids

    07:34

  • Family sings ‘Come Sail Away’ parody for cruise trip surprise

    01:00

  • Yankee’s radio announcer John Sterling retires after 35 years

    00:42

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Scott Peterson back in court with support from Innocence Project

    04:23

  • Olympic flame’s journey to Paris begins with ceremony in Greece

    00:37

  • 4th body recovered from Baltimore's Key Bridge wreckage

    02:29

Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

02:01

Support appears to be growing among House Republicans to potentially oust Mike Johnson as speaker after he unveiled a new plan to vote on funding for Ukraine and Israel. This comes as the House sent articles of impeachment against Homeland Secretary Mayorkas to the Senate. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.April 17, 2024

  • Escaped circus elephant runs loose through Montana streets

    02:23

  • How Paris is preparing to host its first Olympics in 100 years

    06:18

  • Trillions of cicadas to appear in first double emergence in 200 years

    03:01

  • US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

    02:31

  • Pregnant cruise passenger airlifted amid medical emergency

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Boeing whistleblower details concerns over 787 jets

    02:47

  • First seven jurors seated for Donald Trump's criminal trial

    02:32

  • Tornadoes rip across Midwest as severe storm moves East

    02:48

  • 5 hidden gem destinations to book for your next summer getaway

    03:32

  • LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks

    04:59

  • 2 missing Kansas women may have been killed amid custody battle

    01:55

  • Testing the water: How Paris is preparing the Seine for Olympics

    02:22

  • Psychological report demands social media platforms protect kids

    07:34

  • Family sings ‘Come Sail Away’ parody for cruise trip surprise

    01:00

  • Yankee’s radio announcer John Sterling retires after 35 years

    00:42

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Scott Peterson back in court with support from Innocence Project

    04:23

  • Olympic flame’s journey to Paris begins with ceremony in Greece

    00:37

  • 4th body recovered from Baltimore's Key Bridge wreckage

    02:29

Tornadoes rip across Midwest as severe storm moves East

First seven jurors seated for Donald Trump's criminal trial

Exclusive: Boeing whistleblower details concerns over 787 jets

Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

Pregnant cruise passenger airlifted amid medical emergency

US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

Trillions of cicadas to appear in first double emergence in 200 years

Peter Jackson to restore Beatles 1970 ‘Let It Be’ documentary

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals

Escaped circus elephant runs loose through Montana streets

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Carissa Stanton’s carnitas taco recipe

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

George Takei talks childhood memory that inspired his new book

Michael Douglas on 'parallels' that drew him to 'Franklin' series

LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks

Angel Reese talks spotlight on WNBA: 'It's a great moment'

Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!

Sorting out what you need to know about doing laundry correctly

George Lopez and daughter Mayan talk Season 2 of their sitcom

Henry Cavill, Henry Golding talk new WWII film based on true story

5 hidden gem destinations to book for your next summer getaway

Beauty myths busted: Retinol, laser treatments, more

Amy Ryan talks landing Broadway role with only days to prepare

Shop cowgirl fashion items inspired by Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

Social Dilemmas: Can I back out of plans to go see Missy Elliott?

Hoda reacts to Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract: 'This can't be right'

Author Emma Straub and her mom talk collaborating on new book

Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey

Kyra Sedgwick talks motherhood, marriage, new play 'All of Me'

Sofía Vergara, ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and more Hollywood scoop

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

Mother’s Day gifts up to 85% off: Handbags, candles, jewelry, more

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

Shop these flattering one-piece swimsuits for every body type

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Home solutions under $40: Portable iron, outlet extenders, more

Target Circle Week: Shop these deals on dresses, shoes and more

Shop these products to give yourself a spring refresh

These are the final picks from Shop TODAY’s first bracket

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Celebrate Taco Tuesday with Carissa Stanton’s carnitas taco recipe

New Orleans bartender makes a Hoda & Jenna specialty cocktail

Hoda & Jenna taste cultural food fusions during New Orleans visit

Boost the nutrition in your favorite chocolate treats with these tips

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Shrimp and smokey grits, no-bake strawberry tart: Get the recipes!

Herb-crusted salmon and veggies: Get Curtis Stone’s recipe

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Kevin Curry shares his easy recipes for one-sheet chicken dinner

Recipes to kick up the party: Onion dip, queso, margarita jigglers