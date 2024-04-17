Speaker Johnson faces possible ouster by House Republicans

Escaped circus elephant runs loose through Montana streets
Support appears to be growing among House Republicans to potentially oust Mike Johnson as speaker after he unveiled a new plan to vote on funding for Ukraine and Israel. This comes as the House sent articles of impeachment against Homeland Secretary Mayorkas to the Senate. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.April 17, 2024
