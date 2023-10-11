House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote
The attack on Israel is adding even more pressure on House Republicans to elect a new speaker with the leading contenders addressing colleagues at a closed-door meeting ahead of a potential vote on Wednesday. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Oct. 11, 2023
