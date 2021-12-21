Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more
05:17
Share this -
copied
Still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping? Don’t panic: Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post is on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with suggestions for last-minute gifts you can still get in time, including national parks soaps sets, Follies toy sets, velour loungewear and more.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more
05:17
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’
01:45
Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business
04:31
Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more
04:53
Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more
04:42
Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party