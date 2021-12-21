Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’
On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, guest co-host Sheinelle Jones asks Hoda Kotb why Hoda’s hair is now a dark brown. It turns out Hoda had a keratin treatment that turned her hair bright orange: “I was like an orange Q-tip!” Fortunately, one of TODAY’s hair experts worked some magic to turn Hoda’s hair its current dark brown.Dec. 21, 2021
