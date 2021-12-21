Hoda Kotb debuts new hair color following ‘happy accident’

Tuesday marks the first official day of winter, and that means temperatures are continuing to drop, Christmas is just days away and ... Hoda Kotb has a stylish new do!

While that last mention isn’t an annual tradition, we wouldn’t mind if it became one, because on Tuesday morning, the TODAY co-anchor debuted a darker look for her locks.

Check out the winter vibes of her brunette hue:

Brown hair is back this winter, at least for Hoda! Donna Farizan / TODAY

That’s seasonal hair goals! But then again, you could always say that about Hoda’s hair.

After all, she’s also sported sunny blond hair, warm bronde hair and an autumn-worthy palette of caramel-colored highlights and lowlights that never go out of style.

It's a simple change that makes a big impact. TODAY

But as it turns out, this color makeover was actually the result of what late artist Bob Ross would have called — and what Hoda did call — a "happy accident."

As Hoda explained to Sheinelle Jones, who sat in for Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she reached out to a stylist to get an at-home keratin treatment done before her whole family came to town for a visit. But things didn't go as planned.

"Three hours later, I got up and it was like fire-engine orange," she said. "Like Bozo orange."

That was yesterday, and after a 3:15 a.m. color correction, she got this gorgeous shade of brown.

A "happy accident" for Hoda is #hairgoals for us! Donna Farizan / TODAY

Or as Hoda bluntly put it, "It’s dark brown now. That’s just the way it is."

It didn’t take TODAY viewers long to notice and tweet raves about it.

"OH GURLLL LOVING THE HAIR COLOR !!! Beautiful," wrote one enthusiastic viewer.

"Your hair is absolutely gorgeous, the color is really pretty!" another wrote.

Another noted how "warm and rich" the deeper tone looks.

And one viewer wasn't quite sure what was different about Hoda Tuesday morning, but she knew she liked it!

We do, too!