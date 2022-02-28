IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

04:01

Aaron and Diana Thouvenin fell in love over their passion for surfing, and that led them to create the indoor surfing program Surfset New York City. The husband-and-wife duo bring some boards to Studio 1A for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to give it a try!Feb. 28, 2022

    Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

