Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!
04:01
Share this -
copied
Aaron and Diana Thouvenin fell in love over their passion for surfing, and that led them to create the indoor surfing program Surfset New York City. The husband-and-wife duo bring some boards to Studio 1A for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to give it a try!Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!
04:01
UP NEXT
How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health
04:57
Cardiologist who survived heart attack shares symptoms to look for
05:02
How to lose weight and reset your body as you age
04:49
New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week
00:26
The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health