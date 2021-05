Helen Murray Free, who helped invent dip-and-read diabetes test, dies at 98

When Helen Murray Free was studying at the College of Wooster in Ohio, she switched her major to chemistry as millions of men joined the fight overseas during World War II. After graduating, she got a job at Miles Laboratory, where Alka-Seltzer was created, and helped develop a dip-and-read glucose test to diagnose diabetes. She has seven patents to her name. Helen Murray Free died last weekend at age 98. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.