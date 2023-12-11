IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still searching for the perfect gift? These 46 top-rated toys will check everything off their list

  • Now Playing

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47
  • UP NEXT

    Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • Tips to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”

    12:28

  • Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show

    12:29

  • Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”

    04:10

  • These dogs work human jobs – including city mayor!

    05:00

Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

24:47

On this episode of Start TODAY, Al Roker shares easy hacks to simplify your daily routine, tips to eat healthy, and two workouts to help you stay in shape all winter long.Dec. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47
  • UP NEXT

    Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • Tips to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Extended cut: Eagles’ Jason Kelce and wife Kylie on life in the NFL and documentary “Kelce”

    12:28

  • Extended cut: “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans reflects on the success of his hit show

    12:29

  • Meet the woman increasing diversity in dentistry: “The sky is the limit for any little girl of color who looks like me.”

    04:10

  • These dogs work human jobs – including city mayor!

    05:00

Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power

Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses

Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial

Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell on ‘Anyone but You’ spider scare

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

Rosamund Pike talks living in mansion used in 'Saltburn'

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Hot travel deals on top winter getaway destinations

Matthew Goode on how he got out of a job with a Spielberg fib

Dylan Dreyer and her family search for the perfect Christmas tree

What to expect in the workplace and job market in 2024

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

Candace Bushnell announces dating series for women 50+

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Eric Stonestreet on 'Modern Family' reunion, getting engaged, more

TODAY fan warm getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

How to become instantly approachable with expert tips

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart