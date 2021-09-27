Head of Instagram says kids’ version of app has been put on hold

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, joins TODAY exclusively to comment on reports that it had internal research showing its popular Instagram app may be harmful to the mental health of teenage girls. He says that a version of Instagram for kids has been put on hold even though “I firmly believe it’s a good idea.” He also talks about a “Take a Break” feature that would allow Instagram users to leave and then come back where they left off, as well as parental controls and age verification.Sept. 27, 2021

