    Getting 'hangry' is a real feeling, new study shows

TODAY

Getting ‘hangry’ is a real feeling, new study shows

01:53

Research shows that emotions like anger, irritability and low levels of pleasure were strongly linked with hunger. Experts say greater awareness of being “hangry” can reduce negative emotions and it’s important to assess whether you are eating enough during the day.July 7, 2022

    Getting 'hangry' is a real feeling, new study shows

TODAY

