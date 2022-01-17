Flights, gym memberships, more: Best sales to shop this holiday weekend
From fitness and wellness sales to travel deals, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen has everything you need to know about what to buy this holiday weekend. She has advice for stocking up on supplements and saving on gym memberships, and also tells you where to look for cheap flights if you’re looking to travel more in 2022.Jan. 17, 2022
