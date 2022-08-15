IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • Salman Rushdie still in critical condition but showing improvement

    02:42

  • Threats against federal agents spike after search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:44

  • David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, dies at 89

    01:53

  • Take a trip down memory lane at Stuckey’s roadside shop

    03:34

  • Loud boom rattles Salt Lake City, officials say likely a meteor

    00:23

  • What are the political ramifications of the Mar-a-Lago search?

    02:19

  • FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago draws backlash, division in America

    04:39

  • Officials say Trump’s ‘chaotic exit’ from office led to FBI search

    02:04

  • 8 wounded in shooting at a bus near Western Wall in Jerusalem

    00:20

  • Salman Rushdie’s condition improves: Off ventilator and talking

    01:55

  • Car slams into fundraiser for victims of fatal fire, 1 killed, 17 injured

    02:05

  • Netflix is on the hunt to cast a Prince William actor in ‘The Crown’

    01:06

  • Kate McKinnon opens up about leaving ‘SNL,’ breaking character

    01:09

  • 14 people injured after car crashes through Virginia pub

    00:22

  • January 6th rioter sentenced for helping incite crowd, lying to FBI

    00:31

  • Beyoncé teases music video for ‘I’m That Girl’ off of ‘Renaissance’

    00:56

  • Anne Heche’s son writes emotional farewell to his mom

    02:18

  • Maine’s 102-year-old ‘lobster lady’ shows no sign of slowing down

    02:27

TODAY

Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

02:07

The U.S. State Department is condemning a terror attack near the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Reports say a gunman opened fire on a bus on Sunday, injuring at least eight people including five Americans. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY. Aug. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • Salman Rushdie still in critical condition but showing improvement

    02:42

  • Threats against federal agents spike after search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:44

  • David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, dies at 89

    01:53

  • Take a trip down memory lane at Stuckey’s roadside shop

    03:34

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All