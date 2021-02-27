FDA panel endorses Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

FDA panel endorses Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine02:17
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to getting emergency use authorization after clearing a critical vote by an FDA advisory committee on Friday. While vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may be more effective at preventing illness, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines offer strong protection against variants and is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.