TODAY

Elena Besser makes trendy crispy rice cakes topped with the perfect soft-boiled egg

10:49

With so many different cultures making their own versions of crispy rice, it's become a TikTok sensation. Chef and recipe developer Elena Besser puts leftover rice to good use with her version of this easy lunch or snack.April 15, 2022

Get the recipe: Crispy rice cakes

