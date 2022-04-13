Swap option: Cornstarch can be swapped for potato starch. Greek yogurt can be swapped for sour cream.

Technique tip: Before slicing the soft-boiled eggs, dip them in water and roll them in everything-bagel spice for a beautiful presentation.

Whenever I order takeout, I always find that I have tons of rice leftover. And I get excited because it means breakfast or lunch the next day is going to be amazing. Crispy rice is one of my favorite ways to breathe new life into leftovers. The topping possibilities are endless but I think my lemony scallion sauce is a must!

Preparation

1.

In a medium bowl, whisk together cornstarch, the juice of 1/2 a lemon and 1 teaspoon water. Add cooked rice, season with 1 teaspoon salt and mix to combine.

2.

Line an 8- by 8-inch pan with plastic wrap with a 1-inch overhang. Place the rice mixture into the pan, pressing down to create a 1/2-inch-thick layer. Place into the freezer for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

3.

Prepare toppings while the rice freezes. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil and prepare an ice bath. Once boiling, using a slotted spoon, gently lower the eggs into the water, reduce the heat to medium, and set a timer for 6½ minutes. Transfer to the ice bath to chill for at least two minutes. Crack the eggs on all sides and delicately peel back the shell from the eggs using a spoon.

4.

Prepare the sauce. In a medium bowl, mix together Greek yogurt, white and light green scallions (reserving the dark green parts for garnish), and remaining 1/2 lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5.

Remove rice from the freezer and delicately lift the rice out of the pan. Carefully trim about 1/4 inch off of each side of the rice square to remove the rounded edges (optional). Cut into 9 even pieces, about 2- by 2-inches each.

6.

Heat avocado oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Once shimmering, working in batches, add the rice squares and cook until golden and crispy, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack or paper towel- lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt.

7.

To serve, place a swoosh of yogurt sauce on the bottom of a plate, top with crispy rice squares. Use any combination of smoked salmon, sliced avocado and soft-boiled eggs as toppings. Garnish with salt, everything bagel seasoning, a drizzle of olive oil and serve with a lemon wedge.