IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Education secretary Miguel Cardona talks schools reopening, students’ mental health

05:48

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins TODAY to discuss the status of schools reopening across the country, advice he’s given to superintendents and how hybrid and in-person learning can work together. Cardona says his role is not to require a teaching format, but to empower local districts to make the best decisions for their specific needs. He also addresses the importance of schools addressing students’ mental health needs.Aug. 17, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All