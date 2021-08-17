Education secretary Miguel Cardona talks schools reopening, students’ mental health
05:48
Share this -
copied
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins TODAY to discuss the status of schools reopening across the country, advice he’s given to superintendents and how hybrid and in-person learning can work together. Cardona says his role is not to require a teaching format, but to empower local districts to make the best decisions for their specific needs. He also addresses the importance of schools addressing students’ mental health needs.Aug. 17, 2021