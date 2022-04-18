IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 75% off dining sets, bakeware and more kitchen must-haves

  • Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu

    04:35

  • 5 delicious ways to sneak greens into your daily diet

    04:56

  • Twin bakers Maya and Aria Christian share chocolate chunk cookie recipe

    04:29

  • This quesadilla recipe reduces food waste by using wilted greens

    04:35

  • 2 low-waste recipes: Spiced rubbed cauliflower and coconut rice

    04:47

  • Jenna and Justin try unusual ice cream flavors (including pizza!)

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Try these 5 foods to fuel your brain

    05:11

  • Elena Besser makes trendy crispy rice cakes topped with the perfect soft-boiled egg

    10:49

  • Priyanka Naik turns chickpea water into light and airy chocolate mousse

    07:04

  • Kevin Curry makes a savory breakfast quiche with leftover rotisserie chicken

    07:18

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50

  • Easter and Passover recipes: Bunny egg cups, matzo brei muffins

    05:09

  • Turn leftovers into delicious new meals with 3 easy recipe ideas | TODAY Table

    24:55

  • Savannah Guthrie learns how to make pulled pork and cornbread | Starting from Scratch

    24:53

  • Celebrate Easter with lamb and squash stew, strawberry shortcake

    05:28

  • Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake

    07:26

  • Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances

    04:44

  • Celebrate Passover with an innovative recipe: Matzo lasagna

    04:27

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch

    24:58

TODAY

Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

03:48

In the latest edition of Cooking with Cal, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin whip up a pistachio cake that’s light, refreshing and perfect for spring.April 18, 2022

Recipe: Dylan's Pistachio Cake

  • UP NEXT

    Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu

    04:35

  • 5 delicious ways to sneak greens into your daily diet

    04:56

  • Twin bakers Maya and Aria Christian share chocolate chunk cookie recipe

    04:29

  • This quesadilla recipe reduces food waste by using wilted greens

    04:35

  • 2 low-waste recipes: Spiced rubbed cauliflower and coconut rice

    04:47

  • Jenna and Justin try unusual ice cream flavors (including pizza!)

    02:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All