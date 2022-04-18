Ingredients
- 1 package deluxe yellow cake mix
- 1 package instant pistachio pudding
- 1 cup club soda
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 package whipped topping mix, such as Dream Whip
- 1 package instant pistachio pudding
- 1½ cups cold milk
Chef notes
This recipe is something I remember my mom making when I was a kid. It's made with some "unusual" ingredients and reminds me of a very '70s-style recipe. Yes, pistachio is in the name, but it's a totally light and sweet cake-like dessert that I find refreshing as well. Perfect for spring!
Preparation
For the cake:
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a Bundt or angel food cake pan with nonstick baking spray.
In a bowl, mix all the cake ingredients and dump into the prepared pan.
Place in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour.
For the frosting:
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a bowl with a hand mixer or whisk) add the ingredients and beat until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.
To assemble:
Once the cake is cooled, frost it. Refrigerate, as it's best served cold, and enjoy!