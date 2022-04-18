IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make the most of leftovers with 5 easy, low-waste recipes for Earth Day

Dylan's Pistachio Cake

Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

April 18, 202203:48
Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

Cake
  • 1 package deluxe yellow cake mix
  • 1 package instant pistachio pudding
  • 1 cup club soda
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup oil
Frosting
  • 1 package whipped topping mix, such as Dream Whip
  • 1 package instant pistachio pudding
  • cups cold milk

Chef notes

This recipe is something I remember my mom making when I was a kid. It's made with some "unusual" ingredients and reminds me of a very '70s-style recipe. Yes, pistachio is in the name, but it's a totally light and sweet cake-like dessert that I find refreshing as well. Perfect for spring!

Preparation

For the cake:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a Bundt or angel food cake pan with nonstick baking spray.

In a bowl, mix all the cake ingredients and dump into the prepared pan.

Place in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour.

For the frosting:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a bowl with a hand mixer or whisk) add the ingredients and beat until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.

To assemble:

Once the cake is cooled, frost it. Refrigerate, as it's best served cold, and enjoy!

Recipe Tags

American3rd Hour of TODAYEasyEntertainingSpringDesserts

