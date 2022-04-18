This recipe is something I remember my mom making when I was a kid. It's made with some "unusual" ingredients and reminds me of a very '70s-style recipe. Yes, pistachio is in the name, but it's a totally light and sweet cake-like dessert that I find refreshing as well. Perfect for spring!

Preparation

For the cake:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a Bundt or angel food cake pan with nonstick baking spray.

In a bowl, mix all the cake ingredients and dump into the prepared pan.

Place in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour.

For the frosting:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a bowl with a hand mixer or whisk) add the ingredients and beat until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.

To assemble:

Once the cake is cooled, frost it. Refrigerate, as it's best served cold, and enjoy!