Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton added to her long list of accolades this week, breaking the record of most decades and most number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart overall. Dec. 17, 2021

