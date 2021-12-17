Dolly Parton added to her long list of accolades this week, breaking the record of most decades and most number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart overall. Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records
00:31
UP NEXT
Meghan Trainor talks holiday album, first Christmas with baby Riley
06:20
Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue in $500M deal
00:27
Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album
12:41
Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY
03:28
Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman