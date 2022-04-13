IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DIY Easter craft projects: Sock bunny, jellybean flower, more

DIY Easter craft projects: Sock bunny, jellybean flower, more

03:32

Owner of Craft Studio, Lindsey Peers, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with affordable DIY craft projects you can make in time for Easter. The projects include a sock bunny, gnome and peeps house, paint swatch garland and jellybean flower centerpiece.April 13, 2022

