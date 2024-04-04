Dermatologist shares tips to help women combat hair loss
Hair loss is an issue often associated with men but 40 percent of women says they experience it by age 40 so dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry shares effective treatments women can take advantage of to revitalize their hair.April 4, 2024