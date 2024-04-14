IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
April 14, 202402:11
    Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

  • Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

  • Mideast on edge as Iran vows to 'punish' Israel for Syrian attack

  • 'People enter the water and die’: Gazans collect aid packages from the sea

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

  • Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

  • 'We don't feel joy': Gazans mark Eid al-Fitr amid the rubble

  • Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

  • ‘The smell of death is everywhere’: Bodies exhumed from mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

  • 'We need results': Families of hostages in Gaza speak after White House meeting

  • Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

  • Gazans return to scenes of destruction in Khan Younis

  • Cease-fire talks resume as Israel withdraws troops from Gaza

Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

Jeremy Bash, former chief of staff at the CIA and Pentagon, joins Sunday TODAY to speak about the potential fallout of Iran’s mass drone attack on Israel and if the U.S. could get pulled into their conflict.April 14, 2024

