7 Consumer Reports-approved products for a good night's sleep

    Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler joins TODAY with some of the best products to help you get better sleep, including a Novaform mattress, cooling and warming mattress pad cover, a weighted blanket, a humidifier, a smart thermostat and an inflatable air mattress.March 14, 2022

    Consumer Reports shares top products to get better sleep

