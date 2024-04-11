IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street
April 11, 202402:28

  • How ‘upskilling’ is changing the workforce and salaries

    04:31

  • ‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    00:35

  • Violent and destructive storms race across the South

    03:17

  • Shohei Ohtani interpreter negotiating to plead guilty, report says

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Why people are in a rush to buy gold at Costco

    03:42

  • Idaho murders: Controversy surrounds survey of potential jurors

    05:03

  • Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey

    00:46

  • Inside Biden’s star-studded state dinner for Japan’s prime minster

    01:40

  • Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Rashee Rice

    02:17

  • Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war

    02:00

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: April 10, 2024

    01:18

  • Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers

    04:37

  • See who is on the cover for People’s 50th anniversary issue

    05:28

  • Women’s NCAA championship beats men's game in viewership

    00:52

  • Strong storms batter the South, leaving 100k without power

    01:52

  • House Republicans delay sending Mayorkas impeachment articles

    00:27

  • Watch: Young fan overjoyed to get foul ball at Giants game

    00:51

  • High prices, pilot shortages: What to expect for 2024 travel season

    03:33

  • Assistant principal charged in case of teacher shot by 6-year-old

    02:59

Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

02:28

Consumers prices surged in March, raising 3.5% from a year ago, according to a disappointing report on inflation. NBC’s Brian Cheung joins TODAY to break down the numbers and if there is a silver lining.April 11, 2024

  • How ‘upskilling’ is changing the workforce and salaries

    04:31

  • ‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    00:35

  • Violent and destructive storms race across the South

    03:17

  • Shohei Ohtani interpreter negotiating to plead guilty, report says

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Why people are in a rush to buy gold at Costco

    03:42

  • Idaho murders: Controversy surrounds survey of potential jurors

    05:03

  • Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey

    00:46

  • Inside Biden’s star-studded state dinner for Japan’s prime minster

    01:40

  • Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Rashee Rice

    02:17

  • Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war

    02:00

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: April 10, 2024

    01:18

  • Uber rolls out safety measures geared toward women passengers

    04:37

  • See who is on the cover for People’s 50th anniversary issue

    05:28

  • Women’s NCAA championship beats men's game in viewership

    00:52

  • Strong storms batter the South, leaving 100k without power

    01:52

  • House Republicans delay sending Mayorkas impeachment articles

    00:27

  • Watch: Young fan overjoyed to get foul ball at Giants game

    00:51

  • High prices, pilot shortages: What to expect for 2024 travel season

    03:33

  • Assistant principal charged in case of teacher shot by 6-year-old

    02:59

Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war

Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Rashee Rice

Inside Biden’s star-studded state dinner for Japan’s prime minster

Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey

Idaho murders: Controversy surrounds survey of potential jurors

Why people are in a rush to buy gold at Costco

Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

Shohei Ohtani interpreter negotiating to plead guilty, report says

Watch Ryan Gosling fangirl over Chris Stapleton in ‘SNL’ preview

Margot Robbie’s production company to make Monopoly movie

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Jesse Eisenberg on starring in no-dialogue film ‘Sasquatch Sunset’

People celebrates 50 years of iconic magazine covers

Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

See hair stylist Chris Appleton’s makeover of 2 engaged sisters

Psychotherapist shares secrets to communicating effectively

Anika Noni Rose reveals new children’s book ‘Tiana’s Perfect Plan’

How to use an existing plant to grow a healthy new one

In-N-Out Burger president shares story behind family-run business

Hoda & Jenna put fan's show knowledge to the test in trivia game

See celebrities congratulate Hoda & Jenna on 5 years together

Give your home a modern refresh for spring — on a budget!

Nicole Richie shares dad Lionel's hilarious reaction to new movie

I missed my friend's birthday. How do I make it up to them?

TODAY fan puts her Hoda & Jenna knowledge to the test

Author Anne Lamott on new book ‘Somehow: Thoughts on Love’

Recipes to kick up the party: Onion dip, queso, margarita jigglers

Hoda and Jenna light up the Empire State Building for anniversary

Hoda & Jenna fan answers trivia for a chance to win a big prize!

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Home solutions under $40: Portable iron, outlet extenders, more

Target Circle Week: Shop these deals on dresses, shoes and more

Shop these products to give yourself a spring refresh

These are the final picks from Shop TODAY’s first bracket

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks

Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Kevin Curry shares his easy recipes for one-sheet chicken dinner

Recipes to kick up the party: Onion dip, queso, margarita jigglers

Grilled cheese in tomato soup: Get the Grill Dads' creative recipe

Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo make spicy margaritas on TODAY

'Top Chef' star George Pagonis shares recipe for shrimp saganaki

Bobby Flay shares recipe for spicy rib-eye and french fries

Easy dip recipes for a spring snack: Artichoke, avocado, more

Celebrate spring with these two light and bright dishes

Michael Symon shares recipes for chicken paillard, snap pea salad