Civil rights activist Lucille Times, who boycotted Montgomery buses, dies at 100
Civil rights activist Lucille Times has died from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 100. She is remembered for starting a boycott of the Montgomery, Alabama, bus transit system after fighting with the same driver who later confronted Rosa Parks. Times personally picked up Black riders waiting for the bus and drove them to their destinations. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Aug. 29, 2021