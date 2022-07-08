Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
- Now Playing
Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’00:52
- UP NEXT
Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 8204:13
Sadie Sink talks being a fan of 'Stranger Things' before joining cast05:12
Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 3404:06
Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photo01:01
‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad00:41
‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 401:01
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentor08:30
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, Allison04:24
How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows05:13
Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the works00:51
Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport01:03
See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July00:51
Hoda and Jenna fan wins beach getaway to Bermuda!03:15
Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’04:24
The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create04:51
NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special00:52
Netflix crashes moment after last ‘Stranger Things’ episodes drop00:33
Watch Steve Carell get grilled by kids during hilarious interview01:11
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
- Now Playing
Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’00:52
- UP NEXT
Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 8204:13
Sadie Sink talks being a fan of 'Stranger Things' before joining cast05:12
Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 3404:06
Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photo01:01
Play All
Play All