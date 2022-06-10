See former 'SNL' star nail impressions of celebs like Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson

Jay Pharoah boasts that he can do over 200 celebrity impressions - and on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," that claim was put to the test.

On Thursday's episode of the late-night show, Fallon challenged Pharoah, 34, to do as many celebrity impressions as he could in under 60 seconds.

"That's not a lot," Pharoah said humbly. "Not being spurious. That's true."

After he accepted the challenge, Pharoah started out with a spot-on Jay-Z impersonation, sounding exactly like the "99 Problems" rapper. As the audience cheered, he showed off his impressions of Denzel Washington and Kevin Hart in a matter of seconds.

Next, the crowd erupted in laughter once he fixed his eyes together and started mumbling to sound like Shaquille O'Neal.

With less than 40 seconds to go, Fallon, 47, asked his guest to impersonate Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg next. Whether it was Rogan's laughter or Davidson's laid-back voice, Pharoah hit the nail on the head every single time.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star ended the game by impersonating the former President Barack Obama, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Eddie Murphy.

In a 2016 interview with XXL magazine, Pharoah talked about his celebrity impersonations and said that rappers tend to "love" it, especially Ye West (formerly Kanye West).

Jay Pharoah appears on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

“Never heard any negativity," he said. "Kanye did call me a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t like, ‘I hate this dude, stop doing your impression,’ it was more of him talking about himself for 12 minutes. Which sounds so Kanye, but yeah. All the rappers that I encounter it’s never, ‘Oh, don’t do me,’ or whatever, it’s all been love. Jay-Z loves it. Snoop asked me if I could impersonate him.”

On Thursday, Pharoah performed at Caroline's in New York City. While talking to Fallon, he revealed that Eddie Murphy's brother Charlie Murphy first took him there when he was just 19.

Now, the comedian is starring alongside Ashley Benson in their new thriller, "Private Property." The film is about a woman who becomes involved with her new gardener, who is more of a threat than he seems.

While tackling a new genre outside of comedy, Pharoah said that he's excited for people to see him in this movie.

"I feel like folks have only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to me so there's just so much talent, but people are just discovering it," he said.

