IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Affordable spring must-haves, fashion essentials and organizing hacks — starting at $6

  • Notre Dame restoration: Get first look at new wooden spire

    03:32

  • What fans can expect as Taylor Swift heads back on tour

    03:09

  • Protests in Paris over pension change that raises retirement age

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nation’s biggest banks offer $30B lifeline to First Republic

    03:17

  • Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks

    05:19

  • Tree branch breaks and falls on San Antonio Zoo visitors, injuring 7

    01:59

  • Massive seaweed bloom heads for Florida beaches

    03:21

  • Video captures daring helicopter rescue of man trapped in LA river

    01:48

  • Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves

    02:05

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

  • US releases video of Russian jet incident with American drone

    02:15

  • Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54B amid banking worries

    06:23

  • Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing

    03:38

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: March 15, 2023

    03:13

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are nuggets

    00:54

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

    00:28

  • Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses

    03:46

  • 17-year-old cheerleader goes into cardiac arrest during warm-up

    03:22

  • FAA holds safety summit amid yet another near-collision on runway

    02:12

TODAY

China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

02:52

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week and hold talks with Vladimir Putin that could have major implications on the war in Ukraine and the United States' relationship with China. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.March 17, 2023

  • Notre Dame restoration: Get first look at new wooden spire

    03:32

  • What fans can expect as Taylor Swift heads back on tour

    03:09

  • Protests in Paris over pension change that raises retirement age

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nation’s biggest banks offer $30B lifeline to First Republic

    03:17

  • Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks

    05:19

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All