CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards
00:25
The CDC says it will no longer distribute the COVID-19 vaccination cards that became a symbol during the pandemic. The agency recommends keeping your cards in case you need help to make future medical decisions.Oct. 5, 2023
