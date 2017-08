Carly Rae Jepsen: Voicing a character in ‘Leap’ was ‘like playing a video game’

Best known for her 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen has since released three albums, starred in “Cinderella” on Broadway, and appeared in “Grease Live.” Now she joins TODAY’s Take to talk about voicing a character in the new animated movie “Leap.” “It was like a video game,” she says. “It was really fun!”