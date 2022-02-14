IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

  • Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protests

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21
  • UP NEXT

    Coast-to-coast system expected to bring rain, snow and wind this week

    00:51

  • US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

    03:11

  • Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team

    04:45

  • Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring

    03:30

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit

    00:39

  • Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway

    00:35

  • 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush

    00:28

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5

    00:34

  • Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

    02:02

  • US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

    02:01

TODAY

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

00:21

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Both are fully vaccinated.Feb. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All