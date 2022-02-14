IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Clarence House confirmed the news Monday that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for the virus.
The Duchess Of Cornwall Visits Bath
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Feb. 8, 2022 in Bath, England. Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, the palace announced Monday.Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and wife to Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday by Clarence House.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," Clarence House said in a statement to TODAY.

Last week, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus for a second time and began self-isolating.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the statement said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

