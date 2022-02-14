Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and wife to Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday by Clarence House.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," Clarence House said in a statement to TODAY.

Last week, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus for a second time and began self-isolating.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the statement said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

