    Buffalo snowstorm forces Bills-Browns to move game to Detroit

Buffalo snowstorm forces Bills-Browns to move game to Detroit

Western New York has been hit hard with lake-effect snow that could potentially pile up to over five feet by Monday. The intense storm forced the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to move their Sunday matchup to Detroit. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has the latest forecast.Nov. 18, 2022

    Buffalo snowstorm forces Bills-Browns to move game to Detroit

