AT&T says data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web
March 31, 202400:24
AT&T says data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web

00:24

AT&T is warning more than 70 million current and former customers that their personal information may have been leaked on the dark web and to reset their passwords. The company is offering free credit monitoring to those who are affected.March 31, 2024

