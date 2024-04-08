IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2024 total solar eclipse: Live updates on the historic celestial event

Where to see cosmic wonders all year long
April 8, 202405:18

Where to see cosmic wonders all year long

05:18

The total solar eclipse will have tens of millions looking up to the sky — but there are visible cosmic wonders occurring all year along! Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford joins TODAY with a list of destinations that will have people seeing stars.April 8, 2024

