IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album 12:41
UP NEXT
Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 03:46 Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book 04:50 Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY 03:28 Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild 00:44 Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam 00:41 ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer 00:46 ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations 01:07 Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside 06:34 Jerry O’Connell on resonance of ‘Jerry Maguire’ 25 years later 05:33 Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption 04:03 Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman 06:41 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 03:34 Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone 04:29 ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series 05:46 U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him 04:21 Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University 00:41 William and Kate share their family Christmas card 00:21 ‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary 02:15 Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album 12:41
As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Alicia Keys talks to the ladies about her just-released album, “Keys,” as well as her marriage to producer Swizz Beatz: “We understand each other and respect each other.” She also talks about how brave her son Egypt was to perform with her and gets a surprise visit on air from three women impacted by her She Is the Music foundation.
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album 12:41
UP NEXT
Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role 05:12 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 03:46 Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book 04:50 Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY 03:28 Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild 00:44