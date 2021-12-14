Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album

As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Alicia Keys talks to the ladies about her just-released album, “Keys,” as well as her marriage to producer Swizz Beatz: “We understand each other and respect each other.” She also talks about how brave her son Egypt was to perform with her and gets a surprise visit on air from three women impacted by her She Is the Music foundation.Dec. 14, 2021