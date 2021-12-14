Like mother, like son? Alicia Keys says her 6-year-old is ready for the stage

Alicia Keys' 6-year-old son is taking after his mom!

On TODAY Tuesday, Keys revealed Genesis is starting to love the stage as much as she does.

“My little Genesis. He’s only six so he’s starting to get excited about the stage. He’s like, ‘Mom, are you going to call me on stage?’ And I’m like, 'Really?!'” Keys said with a laugh.

Alicia Keys performs with her son Genesis Ali Dean at the Apollo Theater in New York, on Nov. 11, 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for SiriusXM

The “Old Memories” singer said she's also thinking about taking Genesis and her 11-year-old son, Egypt, with her on her world tour next year as she promotes her first double album, titled "Keys."

"You know, since it’s summer, I can bring them. The tricky part is Egypt," the Grammy-winning artist said. "He’s 11 now so he really has to kind of keep up."

Egypt isn’t that far behind his mother though because he's already a talented musician in his own right. In April, Keys shared a sweet video of her singing backup for Egypt while he played Eurythmics’ 1983 hit song, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" on the piano and sang lead.

“Egypt On The Keys,” the mom of two captioned the heartwarming clip. “I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic.”

Keys performed live on TODAY on Dec. 14, 2021, in New York City. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Keys adores spending time with her kids. In July 2020, Genesis and Egypt helped their mom grace the cover and pages of InStyle magazine when they acted as her photographers.

Then, when she appeared on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna Tuesday, Keys opened up about what it’s like to have Egypt on stage with her for the first time at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he joined his mom onstage when she sang, “Raise a Man.”

"It was his first time playing the piano while I sang and I realized that I was more terrified than him. He was super brave and he went out there and he was ready to do it."

Keys noted that she was worried that her son would get overwhelmed onstage and would freeze up in the moment.

"I was like, 'Tomorrow is going to be filled with people screaming. What if he gets scared? What if he gets scared?' And I spent the whole night worrying about him so much that I forgot to practice. And then I was like, 'Wait, I didn't practice my part.' It was so discombobulating."

But Keys was pleasantly surprised when she saw how Egypt stepped rocked his performance.

"He was so fantastic. He just walked out there like a champion. He was ready. He came, he sat, he played. He even like did his little floss dance at the end and I think he was nervous, but he just didn't even show it."

