4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas
April 15, 202401:51

  • US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024

    04:59

  • Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial

    16:21

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin writes her own history in new memoir

    06:05

  • Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games

    04:29

  • Caitlin Clark talks WNBA draft, ‘SNL’ debut, Olympic dream

    04:07

  • Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire

    03:26
    4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas

    01:51
    OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families

    02:25

  • Rockets' Marjanović purposely misses free throw for a good reason

    00:43

  • Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

    08:40

  • Caitlin Clark on why making time for young fans 'never gets old’

    00:19

  • Science class reunites 46 years later to witness total solar eclipse

    04:49

  • Donations soar at music repair shop for students after Oscar win

    03:24

  • Trina Robbins, comic book creator and historian, dies at 85

    01:53

  • How will voters react to Trump’s criminal hush money trial?

    02:02

  • How the O.J. Simpson case captivated Americans

    03:55

  • Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania ahead of hush money trial

    01:46

  • Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

    02:11

  • Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

    01:39

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

    02:07

Oklahoma police now have four people in custody in the case of two missing mothers from Kansas, Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, and revealed they have recovered two bodies. However, authorities have not confirmed the two bodies are the women they’ve been looking for. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.April 15, 2024

2 Kansas moms have been missing for weeks. Authorities arrested 4 people in connection with the case

