4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video





Copied



Print

Oklahoma police now have four people in custody in the case of two missing mothers from Kansas, Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, and revealed they have recovered two bodies. However, authorities have not confirmed the two bodies are the women they’ve been looking for. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.April 15, 2024