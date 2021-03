Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Mickey in South Carolina; Evelyn in Kentucky; Justin in New Jersey; Rick and Kathy in Nashville, Tennessee; 4-month-old Joe in Iowa; Sheryl in Chicago; Tom in Virginia; and Amy, Antoinette, Romelia, Cathey and Lisa in Michigan. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.