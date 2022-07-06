IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

“Schitt’s Creek” star Sarah Levy and her husband Graham Outerbridge just welcomed a baby boy and revealed his name has a special tribute to her dad Eugene Levy.July 6, 2022

Sarah Levy welcomes first child — and his name is a sweet tribute to dad Eugene

