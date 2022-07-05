Welcome to the mom club, Sarah Levy!

The "Schitt's Creek" star dropped her baby announcement on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world."

Sarah, 25, the sister of actor Dan Levy and the daughter of actor Eugene Levy (co-creators of the hit television series "Schitt’s Creek"), initially shared her pregnancy in May, with a baby bump photo on Instagram.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” Sarah captioned a photo of herself wearing an unbuttoned white blouse and a pair of striped shorts.

"I’ll finally like a baby! (Minus a few select others)," Dan joked in the comments section.

The boy’s middle name honors Sarah's father, who is now a first-time grandfather.

Eugene hasn't yet shared his new grandpa title on social media, but is firmly on the record as a very proud dad.

"I never get over the fact that I’m actually on set with my kids," he told People about working with his family on the Netflix series.

Now, with the talented Levy family growing bigger, make way for a tiny co-star.

