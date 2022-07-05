IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sara Levy welcomes first child — and his name is a sweet tribute to dad Eugene

It's a boy for the “Schitt’s Creek” star and husband Graham Outerbridge.
Sarah Levy welcomed her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge in July 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
By Elise Solé

Welcome to the mom club, Sarah Levy!

The "Schitt's Creek" star dropped her baby announcement on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world."

Sarah, 25, the sister of actor Dan Levy and the daughter of actor Eugene Levy (co-creators of the hit television series "Schitt’s Creek"), initially shared her pregnancy in May, with a baby bump photo on Instagram.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” Sarah captioned a photo of herself wearing an unbuttoned white blouse and a pair of striped shorts.

"I’ll finally like a baby! (Minus a few select others)," Dan joked in the comments section.

The boy’s middle name honors Sarah's father, who is now a first-time grandfather.

Eugene hasn't yet shared his new grandpa title on social media, but is firmly on the record as a very proud dad.

"I never get over the fact that I’m actually on set with my kids," he told People about working with his family on the Netflix series.

Now, with the talented Levy family growing bigger, make way for a tiny co-star.

Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.