IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

    00:53

  • ‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship

    01:00

  • Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?

    03:24

  • Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share photo of their new baby boy

    00:34

  • ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date

    01:03

  • Dwayne Johnson and his daughters surprise his mother for Christmas

    00:51

  • Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

    00:27

  • ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

    00:23

  • What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope

    02:40

  • Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message

    03:08

  • Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

    01:56

  • Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021

    08:37

  • Look back at the biggest stories of 2021

    07:45

  • Mario Cantone talks difficulties in rebooting ‘SATC’ after nearly 20 years

    07:24

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Hoda, Jenna and 2 Gen Z staffers face off in holiday game of the ages

    05:50

TODAY

‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

04:43

Digitally manipulated videos, images and audio are becoming increasingly common, making the fake part of “deep fakes” nearly impossible to detect. Now the man behind the account that has fooled millions of people is opening up about the sensation he created. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for In Depth TODAY.Dec. 28, 2021

Man behind viral Tom Cruise deepfake videos calls the technology ‘morally neutral’

  • ‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

    00:53

  • ‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendship

    01:00

  • Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?

    03:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All