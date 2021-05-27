We are all works in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram faced stumbling blocks along the way and continue to work hard to stay at the top of their game. In this series, we're sitting down with the people that inspire us to find out: How'd they do it? And what is success really like? This is "Getting There."

Through the deserts, backcountry and treacherous mountain passes of the West Coast is a trail. It stretches 2,650 miles from the Mexican to the Canadian border. And in 2014, Gillian Larson became the youngest documented woman to ride it alone on horseback.

Thru-riding is the term for the people who mount their horses and see the country in its wildest places by riding long-distance trails. Some of the most famous in the U.S. include the Pacific Crest Trail, or PCT, and the Continental Divide Trail. Larson, a native Californian who's just 29, has ridden both in their entireties, amassing more than 10,000 miles. She first did the PCT at just 22 years old, becoming the youngest woman to do so, and again in 2016.

Some may recognize the trail from the Reese Witherspoon film, "Wild," based on the 2012 memoir by Cheryl Strayed, who thru-hiked 1,100 miles of it.

Larson is an equestrian with a masters in biology who was raised about 45 minutes outside of Los Angeles in Topanga Canyon, California. And while she's accomplished a groundbreaking feat and is being recognized for her achievements, which includes starring in a documentary short film by Firestone Walker, she remains humble and eager for her next quest.

TMRW spoke with Larson about how she discovered her love of horseback riding, how thru-riding has restored her "faith in humanity" and when she's planning to do it all again.

TMRW: When did you first fall in love with horseback riding?

Gillian on one of her first horses as a young girl. Courtesy Gillian Larson

Larson: I got into horseback riding because my mom was a dressage rider. We were always around horses at the barn. She’d help me ride around on a pony at 4 years old. She’d just let me galavant the few hundred-acre boarding facility. It reminds me of freedom and independence, of adventures. Then we’d go on a trail ride. She had a huge dressage horse, I had a little white Shetland pony — they were biggest and the smallest (of all the horses).

I got my first horse at 7. I started riding alone around 12. My mom moved to a place where we could have a horse on our property and I was riding around in Topanga State Park by myself.

TMRW: How old were you when you first did the Pacific Crest Trail?

Larson: I was 22. I went and did it April 4, 2014: That was day one. I rode alone. The riding part, I’ve always done alone. My mom has tried to help when convenient. She helped me for the first 10 days. She would drive out to help me during the weekends. Farther north, I was really on my own.

Larson with her mom, Jodi Johnson, a horse trainer and dressage rider who instilled Larson's love of riding at an early age. Courtesy Gillian Larson

The second time, I did it on my own during grad school. I’d ride, and then go back to school to teach a class, and then get back on the trail. It's stressful going back and forth. The trail gives zero Fs about your schedule. It's like, "Oh you need to be somewhere? Let me put 100 trees in front of you."

TMRW: What was the longest period you spent on the trail between resupplying, just you and the horse?

Larson: The Sierras — a few hundred miles. I would drop food at pack stations on the trail to resupply. It was about 15 to 20 days.

I'm averaging 600 miles a month on long distanced rides. It usually takes me five months and typically five days between resupplying the horses at my truck. I take breaks between for weather, fires or rain and try to plan the timing around that very small window.

TMRW: What were some of the most challenging things to happen during the ride?

Larson: You always have trail obstacles ... and you never know when they're going to hit. Hikers can navigate the snow much easier than the horses.

Washington always scares the bejeezus out of me. You'll get to points where you start going over trees, the horse starts jumping trees, and then you don’t know if you can go back after you go through. You have scary judgement decisions: "OK, am I going to get us in over our heads? Will we be able to make it back? Am I going to have enough food without going hungry?" There’s this continued anxiety. "Are we going to get into a bad spot and will I be able to get us of it?" It doesn’t ever really go away.