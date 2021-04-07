IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

April 1, 2021
/ Source: TMRW

There are plenty of ways to "go green," and sometimes the little steps can make a big difference.

For Earth Month, TODAY is challenging viewers and fans to share the #OneGreenThing they're doing to help the planet. To spread the love, we're also asking people to tag friends they'd like to see join in.

Want to join the challenge, but don't know where to start?

Take our interactive quiz to help discover #OneGreenThing you can do, and take a look at some of the folks who've participated so far for inspiration.

Here are some ideas!

One Green Thing: Hoda and Jenna staffers challenge each other

April 1, 202102:30

Compost food scraps

Make coffee at home

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNHyJZIlUf6

Repurpose items that would otherwise be trash

Find reusable alternatives

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNOvCEYB8Z_

Pick up trash and litter

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNInkQ2jSZk

Try an electric vehicle

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNQiB5DjpJw

Start planting and gardening

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNSkMKKrzlR

Reduce plastic use

What's your #OneGreenThing? Be sure to share how you're helping the planet this month!