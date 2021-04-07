There are plenty of ways to "go green," and sometimes the little steps can make a big difference.

For Earth Month, TODAY is challenging viewers and fans to share the #OneGreenThing they're doing to help the planet. To spread the love, we're also asking people to tag friends they'd like to see join in.

Want to join the challenge, but don't know where to start?

Take our interactive quiz to help discover #OneGreenThing you can do, and take a look at some of the folks who've participated so far for inspiration.

Here are some ideas!

Compost food scraps

@3rdHourTODAY @HodaAndJenna - My #OneGreenThing today was checking in on my composter during this #MontanaSpring. Love that my kitchen scraps are helping create healthy soil. Strong “Little House on the Prairie” vibes this morning. #EarthDay2021 #ClimateAction #bethechange pic.twitter.com/aaRvKoX9VJ — Heather White (@Hth3rWhite) April 6, 2021

Make coffee at home

It’s Earth Month! Here’s my #onegreenthing I’m done buying coffee in a disposable cup every day and making my own in the morning! Must have supplies: @farberwareusa percolator coffee pot and a @yeti coffee mug! https://t.co/xIv55OWb39 — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 1, 2021

Repurpose items that would otherwise be trash

#OneGreenThing save all glass containers from your groceries (think salsa & pickle jars) and start a propagation station 💚 https://t.co/Hu4D5LP88U pic.twitter.com/h8GrASwo4a — Florida Quality Roof (@FLQualityRoof) April 2, 2021

@alroker My #OneGreenThing is to take used yogurt cups, use soldering iron to make drain holes in cups and use them for my seedlings. ￼#TN pic.twitter.com/jEdc5oE6ET — Tracy G Longobardi (@TracyLeigh103) April 7, 2021

#OneGreenThing I reuse the plastic restaurant take out containers 4 left overs. Never for heating just storage. Makes me feel good I'm re-purposing, its rather easy & it saves money. Some restaurants have some beautiful higher quality take out containers that end up in the dump — OFFICIAL Kim Carson (@KimCarson) April 1, 2021

Find reusable alternatives

I use reusable vegetable bags when I go grocery shopping. I also try to buy local produce. #OneGreenThing pic.twitter.com/TmoF1s3GjQ — Kelsi 🪴 (@theBasicHippie) April 7, 2021

Pick up trash and litter

Try an electric vehicle

Start planting and gardening

#OneGreenThing 25 more Oak trees 🌳 thanks to Big Jason and @LLandW pic.twitter.com/rRaRBwi7Rl — Tiger Beck (@2kindsapeople) April 1, 2021

Reduce plastic use

I will avoid buying anything in “clamshell” containers because I prefer paper packaging and we all need to do at least #OneGreenThing . pic.twitter.com/eVtG8EEcef — Karekare21 (@Karekare211) April 1, 2021

What's your #OneGreenThing? Be sure to share how you're helping the planet this month!