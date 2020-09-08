Fall is quickly approaching, which means so is Election Day. For some, this will be their first time voting, and it doesn’t help that the conditions this year are especially confusing. In efforts to guide the younger generation through these unprecedented circumstances, clothing brands have partnered with outreach programs to help voters.

American Eagle and HeadCount

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

American Eagle started an initiative with HeadCount, which is a nonpartisan organization that helps people check their voter status, register to vote and request ballots to vote by mail. They also provide information on candidates so voters can be fully informed about their options. David Ruff, an 18-year-old influencer and student at George Washington University, has teamed up with AE and HeadCount. “I’m doing this because voting is incredibly important," Ruff told TMRW. "Considering most of our communication is digital during these times, it’s another way to mobilize people to vote. No matter what your affiliation is, we all need to get out to vote!”

Old Navy and Power the Polls

Old Navy announced they will be partnering with Power the Polls by offering 50,000 employees paid time off to act as poll workers on Election Day. Power the Polls is aiming to get 250,000 Americans to volunteer to work the polls in light of the expected shortage of poll workers this year. If you’re interested in volunteering this year, you can sign up here.

Levi Strauss & Co. and Rock the Vote

Levi’s has partnered with Rock the Vote to get voters informed about how COVID-19 is affecting the election in their state. People can sign up for Rock the Vote’s reminders, register to vote, check their registration status and even invite friends. They also provide an "election protection hotline" in case voters encounter any issues.

Whether you vote by mail, ballot drop-off or in person, just make sure you vote!